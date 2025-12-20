NEW YEAR’S PURPOSES

Oh yeah! Without a doubt, there is no new year without a list of resolutions, everyone has their own list of resolutions, and without a doubt many of them remain the same as each year, the important thing here is how to achieve those resolutions, for this you We give these useful recommendations for you to put into practice.

First, prioritize your purposes, classifying them as short-term and long-term purposes:

For example, your short-term goal would be to sign up for Spanish classes and your long-term goal would be to save every week to buy your new laptop.

It is also important to establish objectives for each purpose, creating a plan for each of them, for example, if your goal is to lose weight, make a gradual plan to impose yourself on eating well, starting in January by eating 1 tortilla instead of three with your meals, in February drink soda only once a day… following your plan to the letter to achieve your goal. It is important to know that consistency and perseverance form habits.

Visually keep your goals in a place you see frequently, if your goal is to buy a new car, put the photo of the car you want on your refrigerator, visualizing it as your new car. This is a way to give goals directly to your brain.

It is also important to maintain your positive attitude, no matter how bad some days go or if you failed or feel like you will never achieve your goals, maintaining a positive attitude creates paths to prosperity, be grateful for each day no matter how bad it may seem, there are a thousand good things that thank.

Do not listen to the voice that tells you that you will not make it, that tells you that it is better not to do it, this voice tells you that you are fine like this, every time you hear this voice, answer it out loud, yes I will, if I can, and do it. That little voice tells you it’s better to keep sleeping, don’t listen to it and get out of that bed to achieve your goals. You must have the firm decision and conviction to do something, dreams become reality only if you decide to make them come true.

Lastly and most importantly, do not forget your goals and never give up. The only way in which these objectives will be achieved will be due to your determination, your dedication and your willingness to fight for them.

If you don’t have your list yet, start it now, there are many goals to achieve, many dreams to realize, you are the most important person in your life, you are worth too much and your dreams are important. Many times we forget about ourselves due to routine and obligations, we forget to pamper ourselves, love ourselves and take care of ourselves, we forget to live and our life passes away, but remember that for the love of those you love and for those What you live you must take care of yourself, and you must be happy to give happiness and when you achieve everything you deserve you will feel proud of yourself and there is nothing more comfortable than realizing that we are capable of being what we want to be.

