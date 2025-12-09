December 10, 2025

How to protect yourself from the cold without spending much 

December 9, 2025

 

Winter hit hard at the end of November, and the projected increase in heating costs this winter — up to 10% for households that rely on electricity — is challenging millions of low-income families.

We recommend sealing gaps in doors and windows with weatherstripping or caulk to prevent cold air from coming in. Lower the thermostat when you’re not home or while sleeping you can save up to 10% on heating.

In addition, open curtains during the day to take advantage of the sun’s warmth, and close them at night to keep it in. Use a fan in reverse mode to push warm air down and distribute heat more efficiently and wear several layers of clothing and use blankets to stay warm without turning up the heating too much.

