ICE in Tucson: What to do during raids

Given reports of ICE raids in Tucson, it is important that the immigrant community act calmly, stay informed, and be prepared, avoiding panic.

The community is advised to seek information only from reliable sources, such as recognized media outlets and community organizations.

Knowing your basic rights is crucial; you have the right to remain silent and to request to speak with a lawyer. Remember to keep important phone numbers handy, such as those of a trusted family member or legal representative. Seek legal guidance from immigration lawyers or accredited organizations. Also, keep your important documents well-organized in a safe and accessible place for your family.

And above all, talking with your family to agree on a basic communication plan in case of emergency will help you stay calm. Being prepared is key to protecting yourself and making responsible decisions.