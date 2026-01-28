Health alert: A third confirmed case of measles is being investigated in Pima County
The Pima County Health Department (PCHD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and local healthcare partners, is investigating a third confirmed case of measles in Pima County involving a Tucson resident.
The individual was not fully vaccinated and developed symptoms following direct exposure to a previously reported measles case in Pima County. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home.
PCHD is conducting a comprehensive public health investigation to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed. State, regional and local public health and healthcare partners remain on high alert and in close coordination.
Public exposure locations
PCHD has identified the following locations where potential exposure to measles may have occurred. Individuals who were present at these locations during the dates and times listed below should monitor for symptoms through the indicated date. The Health Department is working with other jurisdictions where exposures may have occurred.
(Miyoshi: Por favor, utiliza el mismo gráfico.)
As part of contact tracing efforts, PCHD will be contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Residents are asked to answer phone calls and respond promptly to public health outreach to support these efforts. Calls from PCHD will come from a 520-724 phone number.
Symptom monitoring
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms should:
- ● Stay home and avoid contact with others
- ● Contact a healthcare provider or PCHD (520-724-7797) before seeking in-person
care
- ● Follow public health guidance to prevent further spread
Individuals should remain aware and monitor for symptoms if they were present at the locations during the dates and timeframes listed above.
Symptoms typically appear 7–14 days after exposure and may include:
● Fever ● Cough
- ● Runny nose
- ● Red, watery eyes
- ● A rash that usually begins on the face and spreads downward