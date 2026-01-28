Health alert: A third confirmed case of measles is being investigated in Pima County

The Pima County Health Department (PCHD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and local healthcare partners, is investigating a third confirmed case of measles in Pima County involving a Tucson resident.

The individual was not fully vaccinated and developed symptoms following direct exposure to a previously reported measles case in Pima County. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home.

PCHD is conducting a comprehensive public health investigation to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed. State, regional and local public health and healthcare partners remain on high alert and in close coordination.

Public exposure locations

PCHD has identified the following locations where potential exposure to measles may have occurred. Individuals who were present at these locations during the dates and times listed below should monitor for symptoms through the indicated date. The Health Department is working with other jurisdictions where exposures may have occurred.

As part of contact tracing efforts, PCHD will be contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Residents are asked to answer phone calls and respond promptly to public health outreach to support these efforts. Calls from PCHD will come from a 520-724 phone number.

Symptom monitoring

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms should: