January 20, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Start a Neighbors Care Program in Your Neighborhood

January 20, 2025 1 min read

Does your neighborhood have a program to support older adults through a variety of services which can include transportation to medical appointments and shopping, running errands, meal delivery, phone calls and visits, light house and yard work, and caregiver respite?

Neighbors connecting to neighbors reduces the social isolation many older adults face while helping to meet every day needs.

Find out how to start or reignite one in your neighborhood.

RSVP now because this event will likely sell out! Helpline (520) 790-7262

https://pcoa.org

Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 20, 2025
2 min read

THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) AND ARIZONA BILINGUAL NEWSPAPER WILL HOST THE 4TH ANNUAL FAMILY HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR

January 20, 2025
2 min read

Zoom … Zoom! at Children’s Museum Tucson

January 20, 2025
1 min read

‘AMERICA’S BEST MEXICAN FOOD’ SIGNS INSTALLED ACROSS TUCSON

January 6, 2025
1 min read

THINGS TO DO IN TUCSON

January 6, 2025
1 min read

City of Tucson Resources

January 6, 2025

You may have missed it

2 min read

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 20, 2025
2 min read

THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) AND ARIZONA BILINGUAL NEWSPAPER WILL HOST THE 4TH ANNUAL FAMILY HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR

January 20, 2025
1 min read

Start a Neighbors Care Program in Your Neighborhood

January 20, 2025
2 min read

Zoom … Zoom! at Children’s Museum Tucson

January 20, 2025