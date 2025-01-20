Start a Neighbors Care Program in Your Neighborhood

Does your neighborhood have a program to support older adults through a variety of services which can include transportation to medical appointments and shopping, running errands, meal delivery, phone calls and visits, light house and yard work, and caregiver respite?

Neighbors connecting to neighbors reduces the social isolation many older adults face while helping to meet every day needs.

Find out how to start or reignite one in your neighborhood.

Helpline (520) 790-7262

