THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) AND ARIZONA BILINGUAL NEWSPAPER WILL HOST THE 4TH ANNUAL FAMILY HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR

Tucson, AZ, January 3, 2025 – SAABE (Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education), in association with Arizona Bilingual News, and Latinas AZ., will provide a Family and Wellness Fair for the entire family. free mammograms in its efforts in the fight against breast cancer. This community event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at El Pueblo Center, building located at 101 W. Irvington Rd., and Nogales Hwy. From 9 AM to 1 PM. (this event will be indoors)

This is a wonderful event dedicated to educating our Hispanic community about information and Free resources for the entire family, this event is pen for the community. “The first 250 attendees to arrive on the day of the event will receive a complimentary tote bag upon entry.”

At the same time, SAABE AZ., in association with Assured Imaging and Well Women HealthCheck, will provide with free mammograms to women in the community. Breast cancer affects thousands of women in our country due to the lack of timely testing. SAABE, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, and Latinas AZ understand the lack of public consciousness and education regarding breast cancer within the community, therefore this event will have a positive impact on the Hispanic population as well as many other demographics in the surrounding areas in Tucson and Pima County.

101 W. Irvington Rd. Bldg. 3A- Tucson, AZ. 85714 (520) 274-7255 – www.saabeaz.org