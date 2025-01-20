THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) AND ARIZONA BILINGUAL NEWSPAPER WILL HOST THE 4TH ANNUAL FAMILY HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR

Tucson, AZ, January 3, 2025 – SAABE (Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education), in association with Arizona Bilingual News, and Latinas AZ., will provide a Family and Wellness Fair for the entire family. free mammograms in its efforts in the fight against breast cancer. This community event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at El Pueblo Center, building located at 101 W. Irvington Rd., and Nogales Hwy. From 9 AM to 1 PM. (this event will be indoors)
This is a wonderful event dedicated to educating our Hispanic community about information and Free resources for the entire family, this event is pen for the community. “The first 250 attendees to arrive on the day of the event will receive a complimentary tote bag upon entry.”
At the same time, SAABE AZ., in association with Assured Imaging and Well Women HealthCheck, will provide with free mammograms to women in the community. Breast cancer affects thousands of women in our country due to the lack of timely testing. SAABE, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, and Latinas AZ understand the lack of public consciousness and education regarding breast cancer within the community, therefore this event will have a positive impact on the Hispanic population as well as many other demographics in the surrounding areas in Tucson and Pima County.
101 W. Irvington Rd. Bldg. 3A- Tucson, AZ. 85714 (520) 274-7255 – www.saabeaz.org
All persons interested, primarily those without medical insurance, can make an appointment by calling (520) 274-7255. The number of appointments will be limited to 30 mammograms, we kindly ask you to reserve your time as soon as possible, first come first serve. Additionally, we will have spaces available for any kind of businesses, enterprises, and organizations that wish to support this cause. All profits will be donated to SAABE to promote bilingual programs in the community.
For more information regarding sponsorships, call 520-274-7255 or send an email to Info@saabeaz.com Also, for further information you can call (520) 305-4110 or send email to info@newsazb.com
About the Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education (SAABE)
SAABE is a non-profit organization interested in supporting, providing help, and nurturing awareness in the areas of health, education, finance, community, and values in the English and Spanish languages. For more information about this and other events, we invite you to visit our website at www.saabeaz.org
About Arizona Bilingual Newspaper
Arizona Bilingual is a FREE monthly publication celebrating its twentieth first anniversary with new ideas and format. Arizona Bilingual counts with more than 2,000 points of distribution and 25,000 copies each month. Along with the print edition, Arizona Bilingual has its own social media networks, website and electronic digital billboards that have served to share news from both sides of the border. Its editorial coverage additionally includes business, community, education, health, family, special events, and more. www.azbilingual.com
