February 10, 2025

Frontier Airlines returns to Tucson International Airport (TUS)

February 4, 2025 1 min read

Starting March 3, Frontier Airlines returns to TUS with a nonstop from TUS to DEN. TUS provides nonstop flights to Denver (DEN) operated by Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Known as the Mile High City of nearly 3 million people, which is the hub of the spectacular Rocky Mountain region for skiing with year-round outdoor activities. Explore the world’s largest ski town, with sparkling activities and neighborhoods. Fun fact the mountainous area of Colorado is six times the size of Switzerland.

Discover an abundance of dazzling music, dance, theater, and visual arts pieces by visiting the Denver Art Museum, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.

