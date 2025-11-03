TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS TO RECREATION CENTERS

Tucson Parks and Recreation announced it will adjust operating hours at several recreation centers beginning Friday, Nov. 7, in response to the City’s current financial challenges.

The changes come as the City implements a spending plan to address a revenue shortfall.

Schedule Changes, Effective Nov. 7:

Recreation Centers Closing Sundays:

El Pueblo Activity Center

Randolph Recreation Center

Udall Recreation Center

Senior Center Closing Saturdays:

Armory Senior Center

Reduced Weekday Hours:

El Rio Neighborhood Center: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (previously Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Quincie Douglas Recreation Center: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (previously Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.)

All programs, reservations, and classes scheduled during the affected days and hours will be canceled. Staff will contact those customers directly.

The department expects these adjustments to help control operational expenses while maintaining core services at recreation facilities throughout the week.

To keep up to date on changes, visit Tucsonaz.gov/parks, sign-up to receive parks and recreation e-news, or follow the department on social media for the latest updates.

