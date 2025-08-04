August 4, 2025

Fraud Awareness Protect your information and your peace of mind!

Fraud remains one of the most common threats in our community, affecting people of all ages—especially seniors, immigrants, and small business owners. From fake phone calls to online and banking scams, fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive and take advantage of people’s trust.

Most common types of fraud:

  • Imposter calls: individuals pretending to be government officials, bank representatives, or relatives in distress
  • Fake text messages or emails: asking you to click suspicious links or share personal information
  • Lottery or fake prize scams: they claim you’ve won a prize but must pay a “fee” to receive it
  • Identity theft: using your personal data to open accounts or make unauthorized purchases
  • Online or social media scams: fake sales, deceptive investments, or romance scams

Never share personal or financial information over the phone or internet unless you’re certain of the caller’s identity. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unknown emails. Always verify who is contacting you—especially if they ask for money or access to your accounts. Use strong passwords and update them regularly.

Report any fraud attempts to the appropriate authorities: Arizona Attorney General’s Office: (602) 542-5763

Federal Trade Commission (FTC): www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov and local police departments or banks in cases of financial fraud

It’s important to talk openly about this topic at home, especially with seniors or family members who are not fluent in English. Sharing real-life examples and warning about new tactics can help prevent someone from falling into a trap.

At Arizona Bilingual, we join community efforts to raise awareness, protect our families, and promote a well-informed and safe community.

