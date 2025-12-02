Editor´s letter

Dear Arizona Bilingual Community in Arizona and Sonora:

As we reach the end of 2025 and gather with our loved ones to celebrate the holidays, I want to take a moment; on behalf of the entire Arizona Bilingual News team, I want to share a message of hope, gratitude, and renewed inspiration.

This year has been one of growth, unity, and resilience for our community. Throughout 2025, we witnessed countless moments that reminded us of the strength that comes from working together, supporting one another, and celebrating our shared cultures. We also extend our appreciation to our vibrant neighboring state of Sonora, where we continually connect, collaborate, and strengthen ties in business, family, and friendship. It is truly important for us to keep deepening that bond of brotherhood that brings us together.

We saw families come together in our Thanks & Giving Festival, smiling children receiving backpacks and school supplies, local organizations stepping up to serve our neighborhoods, and volunteers offering their hearts and hands without asking for anything in return. We covered moments of achievement by our youth, cultural celebrations that filled our stages with color and music, and key community people and business, who continued to push for progress, inclusion, and opportunity.

We also honored the stories of small businesses, nonprofits, educators, and families—stories that reflect the dreams and determination that make Southern Arizona shine. Each event, partnership, and initiative we covered this year strengthened our belief in the power of community journalism and the importance of keeping our voices bilingual, united, and heard.

As we look toward 2026, we carry with us the lessons of this past year: gratitude, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to serve. No matter the challenges, we continue standing together. Our community has proven, time and time again, that hope grows strongest when we nurture it collectively.

This holiday season, I wish you and your loved one’s peace, health, and moments of joy that fill your home with warmth. May the new year bring renewed energy, new opportunities, and new reasons to celebrate everything that makes our community so unique and vibrant.

Arizona Bilingual News remains committed to amplifying your voices, telling your stories, and being a bridge of communication, culture, and unity for all.

Thank you for trusting us, supporting us, and allowing us to be part of your lives throughout 2025. From our family to yours; Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a prosperous New Year 2026!

With gratitude and hope,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor-in-Chief

Arizona Bilingual News

