The difference between Latinos and Hispanics lies in their geographic and linguistic origins.

A Hispanic person comes from a Spanish-speaking country, focusing on the Spanish language as a defining factor. Examples: Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia. This does not include Latin American countries where Spanish is not spoken, such as Brazil.

A Latino person comes from Latin America (Central America, South America, and the Caribbean), regardless of language. This focuses on geographic and cultural origin, not language. Examples: Brazil (speaking Portuguese), Mexico (Spanish), Haiti (French and Creole). This includes people from Latin American countries, even if they do not speak Spanish.

Therefore, a person can be both (e.g., Mexican) or only Latino (e.g., Brazilian) and not Hispanic.