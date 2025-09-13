Clean Energy Is a Back-to-School Supply



By Fabiola Bedoya, Moms Clean Air Force

I’m a mom raising my son here in Tucson, in the same desert where I grew up. Every August, as we check off the school supply list — pencils, notebooks, new shoes — I can’t help but think about the most important supply that’s missing: clean air. Without it, no amount of sharpened pencils or new textbooks will help our kids thrive.

Our roads are clogged with traffic, and every day, cars, trucks, and buses, including school buses, pump out exhaust that lingers in our neighborhoods. The worst pollution settles near highways and busy roads — often where working families and communities of color live. These are our homes, our neighborhoods, and our schools — and too often, diesel school buses only add to the toxic air our children breathe. And we’re the ones paying the price.

Poor air quality triggers asthma attacks, impairs lung development, and can lead to serious illnesses like heart disease, strokes, and even premature death. Pima County recently earned an “F” in the “State of the Air” report due to dangerously high ozone levels — pollution that inflames and damages young lungs.

I’ve struggled with allergies most of my life, but lately, things have gotten worse. On high-pollution days, my congestion, fatigue, and sinus infections last longer. Now I’m seeing the same symptoms in my son: itchy eyes, a stuffy nose, more tiredness and irritability than any child should have to endure. These symptoms mean missed school days, sleepless nights, and growing concerns about long-term health — a reality shared by countless families in Tucson.

And while we’re dealing with the health impact, we’re also grappling with record-breaking heat and rising utility bills — costs we’re being forced to absorb because of climate inaction and pollution we didn’t create.

Until recently, solutions to these issues were gaining momentum. Federal clean energy investments — the kind that put solar panels on schools, replace dirty diesel buses with electric ones, and create good-paying jobs — were already lowering utility bills, improving air quality, and making our communities healthier. These solutions are popular: 77% of Arizonans support them.

But last month, Rep. Juan Ciscomani and the rest of Arizona’s congressional delegation voted for a budget bill that rolled back major parts of these investments — cutting funding for clean air programs, slowing our shift to clean transportation, and threatening new clean energy jobs here at home. They didn’t just vote against a policy. They voted against healthier classrooms, lower bills for families, and stronger protections for our kids.

Here’s some good news: while much of the funding has been slashed, some programs remain. Schools and cities can still apply for federal rebates for clean school buses. Families can still tap into tax credits for home solar, energy-efficient appliances, and electric vehicles over the next few months. But these programs are only as strong as the political will to protect and expand them — and right now, that will is under attack. Visit resilient.az.gov to take advantage of the available programs.

Here in Tucson, we have what it takes to lead — abundant sunshine, a strong community spirit, and families ready to hold our leaders accountable. Health and clean air are not a luxury; they’re as essential to a child’s education as paper and pencils.

This school year, let’s make sure clean energy is at the top of the supply list — and let’s ask our leaders to fight for it, not vote it away.

About Fabiola Bedoya: Fabiola is an Arizona Field Organizer with Moms Clean Air Force. Born in Mexico and based in Tucson, Arizona, she is a creative storyteller and environmental justice advocate focused on climate, clean energy, and community well-being. As a single mom, she brings a personal lens to her work, centering equity, culture, and family in the fight for a healthier future.

