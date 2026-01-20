Pima County Confirms Second Measles Case Linked to International Travel

PIMA COUNTY, Jan. 16, 2026 — Pima County Health Department (PCHD) officials are working with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and local healthcare partners to investigate a second confirmed case of measles in Pima County involving a Tucson resident. This case is not related to the previously reported measles case in Pima County.

The individual is fully vaccinated and developed symptoms after returning to Arizona from international travel. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home.

PCHD is conducting a public health investigation to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. Currently, the overall risk to the general public remains low. ADHS, PCHD and regional healthcare systems remain on high alert.

PCHD has identified the following locations and dates where potential exposure to measles may have occurred. Individuals who were present at two El Rio Health Clinic locations during the following dates and local times may be at increased risk for exposure.

● El Rio Health Northwest located at 320 W. Prince Road ○ Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ○ Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

● El Rio Health Congress located at 839 W. Congress Street

○ Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who believes they were exposed and is experiencing symptoms consistent with measles should stay home, avoid contact with others, and contact their primary healthcare provider before seeking in-person care, to help prevent further spread. While people who are up to date on their measles vaccine are much less likely to become ill, anyone who was at this location during the exposure period should still be aware and monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms typically appear 7–14 days after exposure and may include:

● Fever

● Cough

● Runny nose

● Red, watery eyes

● A rash that usually begins on the face and spreads downwardVaccination information Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease. Vaccination remains the most effective protection: