Pima County Confirms Second Measles Case Linked to International Travel
PIMA COUNTY, Jan. 16, 2026 — Pima County Health Department (PCHD) officials are working with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and local healthcare partners to investigate a second confirmed case of measles in Pima County involving a Tucson resident. This case is not related to the previously reported measles case in Pima County.
The individual is fully vaccinated and developed symptoms after returning to Arizona from international travel. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home.
PCHD is conducting a public health investigation to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. Currently, the overall risk to the general public remains low. ADHS, PCHD and regional healthcare systems remain on high alert.
PCHD has identified the following locations and dates where potential exposure to measles may have occurred. Individuals who were present at two El Rio Health Clinic locations during the following dates and local times may be at increased risk for exposure.
- ● El Rio Health Northwest located at 320 W. Prince Road
- ○ Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- ○ Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- ● El Rio Health Congress located at 839 W. Congress Street
○ Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone who believes they were exposed and is experiencing symptoms consistent with measles should stay home, avoid contact with others, and contact their primary healthcare provider before seeking in-person care, to help prevent further spread. While people who are up to date on their measles vaccine are much less likely to become ill, anyone who was at this location during the exposure period should still be aware and monitor for symptoms.
Symptoms typically appear 7–14 days after exposure and may include:
- ● Fever
- ● Cough
- ● Runny nose
- ● Red, watery eyes
- ● A rash that usually begins on the face and spreads downwardVaccination information
Measles is a highly contagious but preventable disease. Vaccination remains the most effective protection:
- ● Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are about 97% effective.
- ● Children should receive two doses as recommended.
- ● Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status should talk with their healthcare provider.
- ● Individuals born before 1957 are generally considered immune.
- ● Individuals who are unvaccinated or undervaccinated are at higher risk of infection.MMR vaccinations are currently available at all Pima County Health Department Clinics. PCHD will provide vaccine availability and special clinic hours at Northwest Service Center, 1010 W. Miracle Mile, on Sunday, Jan. 18, and on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. Vaccination is available regardless of insurance status.
Otherwise, normal clinic hours are 8-5 Monday-Friday. Find clinic hours and all PCHD clinic locations on the Health Department’s webpage.
The MMR vaccine is also available at many commercial pharmacies, primary care physicians and federally qualified health centers, including El Rio Health Congress, 839 W. Congress St., which will be open on Saturday, Jan. 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for established El Rio patients.
PCHD will provide vaccine availability and special clinic hours at Northwest Service Center, 1010 W. Miracle Mile, on Sunday, Jan. 18, and Monday, Jan. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. Vaccination is available regardless of insurance status.
“While measles remains rare in Pima County, this case is a reminder that international travel can increase the risk of exposure,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Director. “Measles is highly contagious, but vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself and your community.”
More about measles
- ● Measles is a serious viral infection that can cause permanent damage or even death, especially for children under age 5. Measles is one of the most contagious illnesses—it can spread through direct contact, infected surfaces and live in the air for up to 2 hours.
- ● One infected person can potentially infect 9-18 unvaccinated people, and the virus can spread before symptoms start (up to 4 days before a rash appears).
- ● Symptoms can begin about 14 days after being exposed and can include a high fever (104 °F to 105.8 °F), a full-body rash that usually starts a few days after the fever, cough, runny nose, diarrhea and red, watery eyes.
- ● Serious complications can include permanent hearing problems or vision loss, pneumonia, brain damage and death.Beware of myths about measles
- ● Vitamin A does not protect against measles infections.
- ● There is no link between the MMR vaccine and autism.