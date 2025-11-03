Babies’ favorite animals

Babies are often drawn to colorful, soft, and dynamic animals. Their favorites include:

Dogs and cats, for their friendly sounds and expressive gestures.

Rabbits, for their softness and rounded shapes.

Frogs and ducklings, for their bright colors and playful movements.

Elephants and giraffes, for their size and easily recognizable shapes.

These animals help babies develop visual, auditory, and emotional skills, and foster a love of nature from an early age.

