November 4, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Babies’ favorite animals

November 3, 2025 1 min read

 

Babies are often drawn to colorful, soft, and dynamic animals. Their favorites include:

  • Dogs and cats, for their friendly sounds and expressive gestures.
  • Rabbits, for their softness and rounded shapes.

Frogs and ducklings, for their bright colors and playful movements.

  • Elephants and giraffes, for their size and easily recognizable shapes.

These animals help babies develop visual, auditory, and emotional skills, and foster a love of nature from an early age.

Share this:

More Stories

1 min read

TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS TO RECREATION CENTERS

November 3, 2025
2 min read

Tucson Baseball Team cancels third homestand due to visa delays

November 3, 2025
4 min read

OPEN LETTER ON SAFETY TO TUCSON

November 3, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

November 3, 2025
1 min read

César Chávez (1927–1993)

October 27, 2025
1 min read

The careers of the future

October 27, 2025

You may have missed it

1 min read

Babies’ favorite animals

November 3, 2025
1 min read

TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS TO RECREATION CENTERS

November 3, 2025
2 min read

Tucson Baseball Team cancels third homestand due to visa delays

November 3, 2025
4 min read

OPEN LETTER ON SAFETY TO TUCSON

November 3, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×