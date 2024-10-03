Registration Open for Pima County Parks & Recreation’s Fall Camps

Registration is now open for Pima County Parks & Recreation’s four-day Fall Break Camps.

This program offers activities for children from kindergarten to fifth grade. “With sports, arts, and games, there’s something for everyone,” said James Devlin, program manager.

Camps are available at six community centers:

Catalina Community Center

• Drexel Heights Community Center

• Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center

• Littletown Community Center

• Picture Rocks Community Center

• Robles Ranch Community Center

Each camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Camps are from Oct. 7-10, except for Picture Rocks, which is Oct. 14-17. Registration is online and costs $25 per child.

Visit Parks & Recreation’s website for more information.

