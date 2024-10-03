Tucson International Airport (TUS) launches Spanish-language campaign

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Tucson International Airport (TUS) is launching a new Spanish campaign. ‘Volar es fácil, Viajar es sencillo’ (Flying is easy, traveling is simple) evolving the message of easy travel from Tucson International Airport, and efforts to be the airport of choice for Southern Arizona as well as northern Mexico. Starting October, travelers will see the airport’s Spanish digital billboards while crossing in Nogales and Agua Prieta across from Douglas.

The Tucson International Airport (TUS) represents 1.5 million Southern Arizona residents. With more than 135,400 landings and takeoffs annually, TUS serves commercial carriers, military, business and general aviation. TUS offers nonstops and convenient one-stop connections to more than 400 cities around the world. Located in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, Tucson is the top destination to explore outdoor adventures and to experience a rich tapestry of flavors, cultures and traditions.

