Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, SAABE, and Latinas Arizona successfully hosted the traditional event Vive el Grito de Independencia de México at Reid Park, bringing together hundreds of families for a night filled with music, culture, and tradition.

The celebration featured musical groups, bands, singers, masters of ceremony, media outlets, as well as a wide variety of vendors offering traditional food, handicrafts, and jewelry. In addition, sponsors and partners participated with their products, services, and resources, enriching the experience for attendees.

Throughout the event, families enjoyed dancing, savoring Mexican cuisine, having fun, and most importantly, honoring their roots and cultural heritage in a festive atmosphere of unity.

“On behalf of the entire team at Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, SAABE AZ, and Latinas Arizona, we sincerely thank the community for their support and for believing in us. This event is a demonstration of the pride we feel in our roots and the strength of our shared culture,” expressed the newspaper’s management.

¡Viva México!

