Why is it important to make a will?

Making a will is a responsible act that provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

With it, you can decide how your assets will be distributed, avoid family conflicts, facilitate legal procedures, and appoint guardians for your minor children or dependents.

During September, in Mexico, many notaries offer special discounts and free guidance as part of the national “Will Month” campaign. Find out more in your state or visit your nearest notary office.

You can also visit: www.gob.mx/testamento or call the legal guidance line: 800 719 27 85

Make your will, protect those you love most.

Share this: