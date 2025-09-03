September 3, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Why is it important to make a will?

September 3, 2025 1 min read

 

Making a will is a responsible act that provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

With it, you can decide how your assets will be distributed, avoid family conflicts, facilitate legal procedures, and appoint guardians for your minor children or dependents.

During September, in Mexico, many notaries offer special discounts and free guidance as part of the national “Will Month” campaign. Find out more in your state or visit your nearest notary office.

You can also visit: www.gob.mx/testamento or call the legal guidance line: 800 719 27 85

Make your will, protect those you love most.

Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

Editor´s letter

September 3, 2025
1 min read

How to Properly Dispose of Oils and Hazardous Materials

September 3, 2025
1 min read

World Alzheimer’s Month

September 3, 2025
2 min read

The Arizona Diamondbacks presented Raúl E. Aguirre with the Pete García Los D-backs Hispanic Leadership 2025 Award

September 3, 2025
2 min read

Pima County Averts Cuts to PEEPS Program

August 26, 2025
1 min read

Community Health Workers Honored by Pima County

August 21, 2025

You may have missed it

1 min read

Why is it important to make a will?

September 3, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

September 3, 2025
1 min read

How to Properly Dispose of Oils and Hazardous Materials

September 3, 2025
1 min read

World Alzheimer’s Month

September 3, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×