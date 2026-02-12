What types of loans are available for small businesses?

If you own a small business and are looking for financing to grow, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate the available options, choose the loan whose terms and purpose best suit your needs, and use the funds strategically to generate revenue without jeopardizing your business’s financial health.

Various financing options exist, such as government loans, bank loans, credit union loans, and online loans (fintech).

Before making a decision, determine what you need the money for, compare interest rates and terms, and assess your repayment capacity to ensure responsible use of the loan.

Please visit: https://www.pima.gov/2877/Business-Assistance