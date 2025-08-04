Water Increase, City of Tucson by August 2025

Tucson City Council has approved a plan to increase water rates for both residential and commercial/industrial customers. These increases are part of a larger strategy to address the rising costs of water supply, including purchasing water from the Central Arizona Project (CAP). The rate adjustments will likely affect customers in unincorporated areas of Pima County more significantly than those within the city limits.

Rates for unincorporated areas will increase by roughly 19%, which translates to about $6 more per month for a typical household. Rates will also increase, with commercial rates rising from $3.43 to $3.59 per hundred cubic feet, and industrial rates increasing from $3.50 to $3.66

The rate increases for unincorporated areas will likely go into effect in August, while the increases for commercial and industrial customers will begin in February 2025.

For more information: Tucson Water at (520) 791-2567. tucsonaz.gov/water

You can also reach them through the City of Tucson 311 service by calling 311 or using the Tucson 311 app.

