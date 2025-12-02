December 3, 2025

12th ANNUAL UNITED HEARTS OF ARIZONA SNEAKERS & COATS EVENT

TUCSON, AZ – This holiday season, as we reflect on previous years, we recognize how difficult 2025 has been for students and families in our community. That’s why United Hearts of Arizona/Corazones Unidos de Arizona is hosting its 12th Annual Sneakers & Coats Event on Saturday, December 13, providing new winter coats, school shoes (sneakers), socks, toys, books, and kids’ food gift cards to low-income students in Tucson and Pima County.

Our goal is simple: to help families who need an extra boost this year—and we need your help to make it possible.

WHO WE SERVE
United Hearts of Arizona hopes to help 200+ students from 10 schools, including:

  • TUSD: Mission View, Holladay, Pueblo Gardens, and Borton
  • SUSD: Sierra K-8, Rivera, Santa Clara, and Summit View
  • Head Start Centers: Sunnyside and Liberty

EVENT DETAILS

Packing Day

  • Friday, December 12
  • El Pueblo Center, 101 W Irvington Rd
  • 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Volunteers will prepare individualized gift bags for each student.

Distribution Day

  • Saturday, December 13
  • El Pueblo Center, 101 W Irvington Rd
  • 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Students will receive their gift bags and enjoy photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves. For many children, these sneakers and coats are shared among siblings and may be the only gifts they receive during the holidays. Your contribution truly makes a difference.

Donations are accepted through December 12. If you would like to help, please visit www.unitedheartsaz.org, contact Maria Vianey Valdez-Cárdenas at (520) 543-1601 or (520) 808-4330, or email maria@unitedheartsaz.org  or info@unitedheartsaz.org

 

 

