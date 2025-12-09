Christmas for Older Adults, a Call to Compassion

In the U.S., around 20% of homeless people are 55 or older. These older adults face not only material hardship but also deep emotional loneliness during the holidays. How to help:
- You can offer your time, promote, or contribute financially to food banks, homeless shelters, or programs that serve older adults.
- Donate “care kits” with blankets, socks, gloves, hygiene items, non-perishable snacks, and encouraging notes.
- Giving gift cards for supermarkets, pharmacies, or restaurants allows homeless older adults to buy what they really need.
- There are programs where you can “adopt” an older adult who might be alone during the holidays and give them a meaningful gift.
- Emotional support: sometimes a simple conversation, bringing holiday cards, or singing carols with older adults can make a big difference.
