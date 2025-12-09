December 10, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Loving granddaughter kissing her grandmother while celebrating Christmas together at home.

Christmas for Older Adults, a Call to Compassion

December 9, 2025 1 min read

 

In the U.S., around 20% of homeless people are 55 or older. These older adults face not only material hardship but also deep emotional loneliness during the holidays. How to help:

  • You can offer your time, promote, or contribute financially to food banks, homeless shelters, or programs that serve older adults.
  • Donate “care kits” with blankets, socks, gloves, hygiene items, non-perishable snacks, and encouraging notes.
  • Giving gift cards for supermarkets, pharmacies, or restaurants allows homeless older adults to buy what they really need.
  • There are programs where you can “adopt” an older adult who might be alone during the holidays and give them a meaningful gift.
  • Emotional support: sometimes a simple conversation, bringing holiday cards, or singing carols with older adults can make a big difference.
Share this:

More Stories

1 min read

Sustainable Gifts for a Meaningful Christmas

December 9, 2025
1 min read

The minimum speed limit matters too

December 9, 2025
1 min read

How to protect yourself from the cold without spending much 

December 9, 2025
1 min read

Fiesta en la Calle – 6th Anniversary Celebration!

December 9, 2025
2 min read

Casino Del Sol Celebrates 20th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

December 2, 2025
1 min read

12th ANNUAL UNITED HEARTS OF ARIZONA SNEAKERS & COATS EVENT

December 2, 2025

You may have missed it

1 min read

Sustainable Gifts for a Meaningful Christmas

December 9, 2025
1 min read

Christmas for Older Adults, a Call to Compassion

December 9, 2025
1 min read

The minimum speed limit matters too

December 9, 2025
1 min read

How to protect yourself from the cold without spending much 

December 9, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×