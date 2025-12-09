Christmas for Older Adults, a Call to Compassion

In the U.S., around 20% of homeless people are 55 or older. These older adults face not only material hardship but also deep emotional loneliness during the holidays. How to help:

You can offer your time, promote, or contribute financially to food banks, homeless shelters, or programs that serve older adults.

Donate “care kits” with blankets, socks, gloves, hygiene items, non-perishable snacks, and encouraging notes.

Giving gift cards for supermarkets, pharmacies, or restaurants allows homeless older adults to buy what they really need.

There are programs where you can “adopt” an older adult who might be alone during the holidays and give them a meaningful gift.

Emotional support: sometimes a simple conversation, bringing holiday cards, or singing carols with older adults can make a big difference.

