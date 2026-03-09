Reopening the Tianguis Market

Flowers and Bullets invites the public to the Grand Reopening of Our Tianguis on Saturday, March 14, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Our Tianguis invites you to the Grand Reopening to welcome the community back and celebrate the cultural importance of the tianguis and street vendors. Markets are more than just temporary stalls or garage sales. Every weekend, the vendors transform the farm’s parking lot into a vibrant ecosystem that promotes alternative economies that prioritize a local, sustainable, cooperative, and shared economy. The traditional vendors continue the legacy of the Tianguis, which has been celebrated uninterrupted for hundreds of years.

Come celebrate the rich history of the neighborhoods this Saturday!

Saturday, March 14

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

3538 E. Ellington Place

Don’t forget to bring cash!