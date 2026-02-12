February 16, 2026
Valentine’s Day is great even if you don’t have a companion

Treat yourself to something special: a relaxing bath, a massage, your favorite meal, or a day without responsibilities. Just do something that makes you feel good about yourself: read, walk, meditate, or practice your favorite hobby. Or simply celebrate with friends; organize a get-together or dinner with close friends, and exchange cards or small gifts to show affection and gratitude.

Write a thank-you letter to yourself or to important people in your life. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to love yourself, appreciate the friendships you have, and remind yourself that being alone isn’t a bad thing.

