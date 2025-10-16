TUCSON MEET YOURSELF CELEBRATION STARTS THIS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17TH  

Get ready for Tucson’s annual celebration of the living and traditional arts of Southern Arizona’s and Northern Mexico’s diverse ethnic and folk communities. Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) is a free, three-day event that features hundreds of artisans, home cooks, dancers, musicians, and special exhibits that celebrate and honor our community’s diverse, informal, and everyday forms of beauty. TMY runs tomorrow, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 19, in Downtown Tucson. The festival opens each morning at 11, running until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the event coming to a close at 6 p.m. Sunday. The following roads will be closed: Church Avenue, from Alameda Street to Pennington Street; Pennington Street, from Church Avenue to Scott Avenue; and Stone Avenue, from Alameda Street to Congress Street.

https://tucsonmeetyourself.org/

