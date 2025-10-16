October 16, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

TUCSON MEET YOURSELF CELEBRATION STARTS THIS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17TH  –

October 16, 2025 1 min read

 

Get ready for Tucson’s annual celebration of the living and traditional arts of Southern Arizona’s and Northern Mexico’s diverse ethnic and folk communities. Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) is a free, three-day event that features hundreds of artisans, home cooks, dancers, musicians, and special exhibits that celebrate and honor our community’s diverse, informal, and everyday forms of beauty. TMY runs tomorrow, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 19, in Downtown Tucson. The festival opens each morning at 11, running until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the event coming to a close at 6 p.m. Sunday. The following roads will be closed: Church Avenue, from Alameda Street to Pennington Street; Pennington Street, from Church Avenue to Scott Avenue; and Stone Avenue, from Alameda Street to Congress Street.
https://tucsonmeetyourself.org/

Share this:

More Stories

1 min read

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 15, 2025
2 min read

Fentanyl Crisis

October 15, 2025
2 min read

Breast Cancer Facts and Statistics

October 15, 2025
2 min read

Walk Against Breast Cancer

October 7, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

October 7, 2025
1 min read

Common Symptoms of Fall Allergies

October 7, 2025

You may have missed it

1 min read

TUCSON MEET YOURSELF CELEBRATION STARTS THIS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17TH  –

October 16, 2025
1 min read

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 15, 2025
2 min read

Fentanyl Crisis

October 15, 2025
2 min read

Breast Cancer Facts and Statistics

October 15, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×