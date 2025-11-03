Tucson Baseball Team cancels third homestand due to visa delays

PIMA COUNTY, Oct. 2025 — The Tucson Baseball Team has canceled its third scheduled homestand at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium as it continues working through the U.S. visa process for the team’s officers and players.

The team had been set to host Cañeros de Los Mochis in a three-game series from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. That series will now be played in Los Mochis.

The Tucson Baseball Team, in its first season in the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LAMP) after relocating from Navojoa, Sonora, Mexico, has played its first 11 games in the home stadiums of its scheduled opponents.

The team’s next home series at Kino is scheduled for Nov. 8-9 against Tomateros de Culiacán, beginning with a Saturday doubleheader. Including this series, the Tucson Baseball Team has eight remaining scheduled homestands, spanning 24 games.

Team owner Victor Cuevas Sr. told Pima County on Oct. 10 that the U.S. Consulate General in Hermosillo had informed the team Oct. 3 it believed that the B1/B2 visas issued to team members by the Department of Homeland Security were not the correct visas needed now that their operations are in Tucson.

The Cuevas family said it remains dedicated to resolving the visa issue and remaining a Tucson-based team in the LAMP.

“We’ve been in close, ongoing contact with the Cuevas family as they work with federal authorities,” said Sarah Horvath, director of the Kino Sports Complex and Stadium District. “Pima County and our partners stand behind their commitment to playing in Tucson.”

