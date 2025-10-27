Tips for Managing Allergies in October in Arizona

- Monitor pollen levels daily
Use pollen forecast apps or websites to know when levels are high and adjust your outdoor activities accordingly.
- Limit outdoor exposure at critical times
Early mornings and windy days usually have higher pollen in the air. Try to stay indoors during these hours.
- Keep doors and windows closed
On high-pollen days, keeping windows closed helps prevent allergens from entering your home. Use air conditioning with clean filters.
- HEPA filters / air purifiers
Having HEPA filters in your air conditioning system or standalone air purifiers can reduce the concentration of allergens indoors.
- Personal hygiene after going outside
Shower, change clothes, and wash your hair after coming home to remove pollen that might otherwise spread inside.
- Regular home cleaning
Vacuum with HEPA filters, clean surfaces with damp cloths (to avoid spreading dust), and avoid letting wet leaves or plant debris accumulate near your home.
- Medications and treatments
- Over-the-counter antihistamines (for sneezing, itching, runny nose)
- Nasal corticosteroid sprays (to reduce nasal inflammation)
- Eye drops for itchy or irritated eyes
- Saline nasal sprays to rinse allergens
- Consult an allergist if symptoms are severe, persistent, or affect your quality of life
- Avoid activities that stir up allergens
Avoid mowing the lawn, raking dry leaves, or gardening on high-pollen days. If you must, wear an appropriate mask (with particle filters).
- Indoor humidity control
Although Arizona is dry, indoor areas may have condensation or humidity. Keep moderate humidity levels to reduce indoor mold growth.
