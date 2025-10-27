October 27, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

Woman Suffering from Seasonal Allergies with Tissues

Tips for Managing Allergies in October in Arizona

October 27, 2025 1 min read

 

  1. Monitor pollen levels daily
    Use pollen forecast apps or websites to know when levels are high and adjust your outdoor activities accordingly.
  2. Limit outdoor exposure at critical times
    Early mornings and windy days usually have higher pollen in the air. Try to stay indoors during these hours.
  3. Keep doors and windows closed
    On high-pollen days, keeping windows closed helps prevent allergens from entering your home. Use air conditioning with clean filters.
  4. HEPA filters / air purifiers
    Having HEPA filters in your air conditioning system or standalone air purifiers can reduce the concentration of allergens indoors.
  5. Personal hygiene after going outside
    Shower, change clothes, and wash your hair after coming home to remove pollen that might otherwise spread inside.
  6. Regular home cleaning
    Vacuum with HEPA filters, clean surfaces with damp cloths (to avoid spreading dust), and avoid letting wet leaves or plant debris accumulate near your home.
  7. Medications and treatments
    • Over-the-counter antihistamines (for sneezing, itching, runny nose)
    • Nasal corticosteroid sprays (to reduce nasal inflammation)
    • Eye drops for itchy or irritated eyes
    • Saline nasal sprays to rinse allergens
    • Consult an allergist if symptoms are severe, persistent, or affect your quality of life
  8. Avoid activities that stir up allergens
    Avoid mowing the lawn, raking dry leaves, or gardening on high-pollen days. If you must, wear an appropriate mask (with particle filters).
  9. Indoor humidity control
    Although Arizona is dry, indoor areas may have condensation or humidity. Keep moderate humidity levels to reduce indoor mold growth.

 

Share this:

More Stories

1 min read

César Chávez (1927–1993)

October 27, 2025
1 min read

The careers of the future

October 27, 2025
1 min read

 Thank You for Joining the 2025, Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer

October 21, 2025
1 min read

TUCSON MEET YOURSELF CELEBRATION STARTS THIS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17TH  –

October 16, 2025
1 min read

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 15, 2025
2 min read

Fentanyl Crisis

October 15, 2025

You may have missed it

1 min read

César Chávez (1927–1993)

October 27, 2025
1 min read

The careers of the future

October 27, 2025
1 min read

Tips for Managing Allergies in October in Arizona

October 27, 2025
1 min read

 Thank You for Joining the 2025, Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer

October 21, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×