October 15, 2024

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

The Tucson Roadrunners the new season at Tucson Arena

October 2, 2024 1 min read

 

The Tucson Roadrunners the new season at Tucson Arena as they will hit the ice in Southern Arizona for the first time to kick off their ninth season that features the team’s home opening weekend on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 when they will host Texas. An initial Training Camp roster will be announced prior to the start of camp.

We will celebrate the start of the season with Southern Arizona and Fan Fest Sunday, September 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Tucson Arena. The event is free and all fans are asked to please RSVP HERE. Fan Fest will feature special appearances from Roadrunners players Will Gavin and Lleyton Moore along with ice skating, with free skate rental available and other family friendly activities. For complete details on Fan Fest, click HERE. https://www.tucsonroadrunners.com/news/roadrunners-fan-fest-announced-for-sunday-september-29/

The complete Training Camp Schedule with other key dates is below. Media wishing to cover Training Camp can confirm attendance and request additional interviews after hours with Jonathon Schaffer at Jonathon.Schaffer@TucsonRoadrunners.com or (951) 218-9609.

 

Friday, October 11
Season Opener at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio, AHLtv

Wednesday, October 16
Face-Off Gala (Evening)

Details To Follow

Saturday, October 19
Opening Night Versus Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Family Day Versus Texas, 4 p.m.

Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH ANNUAL WALK FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

October 15, 2024
2 min read

Fentanyl Crisis

October 15, 2024
1 min read

Tucson International Airport (TUS) launches Spanish-language campaign

October 15, 2024
1 min read

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 15, 2024
2 min read

Breast Cancer Facts and Statistics

October 15, 2024
2 min read

TUCSON MEET YOURSELF BEGINS THIS WEEK

October 2, 2024

You may have missed it

2 min read

THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH ANNUAL WALK FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

October 15, 2024
2 min read

Fentanyl Crisis

October 15, 2024
1 min read

Tucson International Airport (TUS) launches Spanish-language campaign

October 15, 2024
1 min read

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 15, 2024