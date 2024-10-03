The Tucson Roadrunners the new season at Tucson Arena as they will hit the ice in Southern Arizona for the first time to kick off their ninth season that features the team’s home opening weekend on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 when they will host Texas. An initial Training Camp roster will be announced prior to the start of camp.

We will celebrate the start of the season with Southern Arizona and Fan Fest Sunday, September 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Tucson Arena. The event is free and all fans are asked to please RSVP HERE. Fan Fest will feature special appearances from Roadrunners players Will Gavin and Lleyton Moore along with ice skating, with free skate rental available and other family friendly activities. For complete details on Fan Fest, click HERE. https://www.tucsonroadrunners.com/news/roadrunners-fan-fest-announced-for-sunday-september-29/

The complete Training Camp Schedule with other key dates is below. Media wishing to cover Training Camp can confirm attendance and request additional interviews after hours with Jonathon Schaffer at Jonathon.Schaffer@TucsonRoadrunners.com or (951) 218-9609.

Friday, October 11

Season Opener at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio, AHLtv

Wednesday, October 16

Face-Off Gala (Evening)

Details To Follow

Saturday, October 19

Opening Night Versus Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Family Day Versus Texas, 4 p.m.

