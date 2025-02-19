Ramón Ayala’s Farewell Tour at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater on July 5, 2025

TUCSON, AZ – (January 6, 2025) – Casino Del Sol is proud to welcome legendary accordionist Ramón Ayala for an epic concert experience at AVA Amphitheater on July 5th, 2025.

Ramón Ayala, renowned as the “King of the Accordion,” is embarking on his farewell tour, El Principio de Un Final, marking the culmination of his illustrious 60-year career. A pioneer of the conjunto and norteño genres, Ayala has captivated audiences with his distinctive accordion playing and soulful vocals. His timeless songs have transcended generations and borders, earning him countless accolades and solidifying his status as an iconic figure in Mexican music.

Throughout his career, Ayala has released over 100 albums and composed more than 300 songs, including unforgettable hits like “Tragos Amargos” and “Un Puño de Tierra.” His music is a celebration of Mexican culture, resonating deeply with fans worldwide and inspiring countless artists in the Latin music industry. The farewell tour offers a rare opportunity to witness a living legend performing his greatest hits, promising an evening filled with nostalgia and cultural pride.

AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol, one of the most iconic outdoor venues in the Southwest, provides the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary event. With a seating capacity of over 5,000 and exceptional acoustics, the venue ensures an unforgettable concert experience under the stars. The open-air setting will amplify the energy and emotion of this historic performance, creating a night to remember for fans of all ages.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of Ramon Ayala’s final Tucson performance. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so secure yours today.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Casino Del Sol’s official website or contact the box office directly.

About Casino Del Sol

For more information, call 1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829) or visit www.CasinoDelSol.com. Follow Casino Del Sol on Instagram,Facebook and X.

Share this: