March 12, 2026
ARIZONA POLITICS TUCSON

Pima County Says Yes to Propositions 418 and 419

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  • Prop 418: ~61% YES
  • Prop 419: ~59% YES

Both had to pass for the plan to take effect, and they did.

What Proposition 418 does

  • Approves “RTA Next,” a new 20-year regional transportation plan.
  • The plan funds road improvements, transit, safety upgrades, and other mobility projects across Pima County.

What Proposition 419 does

  • Extends the existing 0.5% regional transportation sales tax (half-cent).
  • The tax funds the projects in the RTA Next plan.

What the passage means

  • About $2.67 billion will be invested in transportation projects over the next 20 years.
  • Funding will support:
    • Road construction and improvements
    • Repaving some roads
    • Public transit services
    • Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure
    • Safety upgrades

Important: The tax is not a new tax—it continues the half-cent tax already in place since 2006, which was scheduled to expire in 2026

 

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