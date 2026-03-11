Pima County Says Yes to Propositions 418 and 419
- Prop 418: ~61% YES
- Prop 419: ~59% YES
Both had to pass for the plan to take effect, and they did.
What Proposition 418 does
- Approves “RTA Next,” a new 20-year regional transportation plan.
- The plan funds road improvements, transit, safety upgrades, and other mobility projects across Pima County.
What Proposition 419 does
- Extends the existing 0.5% regional transportation sales tax (half-cent).
- The tax funds the projects in the RTA Next plan.
What the passage means
- About $2.67 billion will be invested in transportation projects over the next 20 years.
- Funding will support:
- Road construction and improvements
- Repaving some roads
- Public transit services
- Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure
- Safety upgrades
Important: The tax is not a new tax—it continues the half-cent tax already in place since 2006, which was scheduled to expire in 2026