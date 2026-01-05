Myths about diet and exercise

Many myths surround diets and exercise, leading to unrealistic expectations. You don’t need to starve yourself, sweat excessively, or train through pain to see results, nor do you need to follow extreme diets. The best approach is to adopt healthy and sustainable habits, such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity, sufficient rest, and patience with the process. Listening to your body, progressing gradually, and focusing on health rather than appearance will lead to long-term well-being.

If you are experiencing problems related to diet, exercise, or health, it is important to consult professionals such as a doctor, nutritionist, certified trainer, or psychologist.