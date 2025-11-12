Leg pain during menstruation?

Menstruation can cause pain (called dysmenorrhea) when the uterus contracts to shed its lining. The body releases prostaglandins, the same substances that cause cramps. These can affect other nearby muscles, including those in the lower back and legs, especially the sciatic nerve, due to decreased blood flow and oxygen to the muscles.

In addition, hormonal changes and fluid retention worsen the discomfort.

To relieve it: apply heat, do gentle stretches, and move your legs to improve circulation. If the pain is severe or constant, consult your doctor.

