IMPORTANT NOTICE – EVENT POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS

Dear customers, sponsors, and vendors:

Good afternoon, everyone.

We would like to inform you that our event, El Pueblo Night Market, scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2026, will be postponed due to the rain forecast, which indicates a 70% chance of precipitation in Tucson, Arizona.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause. We understand the time, effort, and preparation that each of you dedicates to participating in our events.

However, our priority is to ensure everyone’s safety, protect your businesses, and provide the best possible conditions for the event to be a success.

Weather conditions are beyond our control, and out of responsibility and precaution, we have made this difficult decision.

We will inform you as soon as possible of the new date on which we will be able to hold this event.

We deeply appreciate your understanding, trust, and support. We are confident that you will understand that this decision was made with everyone’s well-being and interests in mind. See you on another EL Pueblo Night Maket on Nov 7

Thank you very much for your understanding, and we hope to see you very soon!

Sincerely,

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper & Global Multimedia

El Pueblo Night Market Organizing Team