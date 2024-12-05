December 5, 2024

December 4, 2024 1 min read

A legacy of caring since 1977
Hospice of the Valley provides medical, emotional and spiritual support to people with life-

limiting illnesses who want to be cared for where they live. Our nonprofit mission has remained constant:

Bringing comfort, dignity and compassionate care to our community.

Our dedication to impeccable customer service is reflected in family satisfaction survey results.

More than 99% of respondents say they would recommend Hospice of the Valley to others.

OUR CARE

We work with community doctors and providers to create an individualized plan of care for every patient and family. It is our honor to help you by providing compassionate support each step of your journey.

Your hospice team includes:

y Nurses
ySocial Workers
yHome Health Aides
yDoctors/Nurse Practitioners yClinical Support 24/7

y Chaplains
yVolunteers yBereavement Counselors

Hospice care is covered by Medicare and most insurance plans; however, we accept all patients, regardless of insurance coverage or financial means. We are a not-for-profit agency.

Questions? Learn more about us at hov.org or call (602) 530-6920 anytime 24/7.

We’re here for you. Serving Maricopa County, northern Pinal County and the Tucson area.

(602) 530-6920 FAX (602) 530-6905 hov.org A legacy of caring since 1977

