Help and support for small business

There are various incentives for small businesses that go beyond simple financial support, including training, promotion, networking, and access to technology, all of which are fundamental for entrepreneurs to grow in a solid, sustainable, and competitive manner.

Among the financial support options are government subsidies, low-interest loans, and temporary tax exemptions, which provide initial economic relief and facilitate the start or expansion of a business.

Training and consulting through free workshops and courses strengthen entrepreneurs’ management, marketing, sales, and accounting skills, preparing them to face the challenges of the market.

Furthermore, promotion and networking play a key role: participating in local fairs and events allows businesses to showcase their products and services, while digital platforms increase visibility and facilitate online sales, connecting entrepreneurs with new customers and business opportunities.