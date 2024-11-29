Happy Thanksgiving!

What is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November. It honors the early settlers and Native Americans who came together for a historic harvest feast. Each year, families gather to give thanks and celebrate this important American tradition.

Why Do People Travel on Thanksgiving?

One of the best aspects of Thanksgiving is the opportunity to spend time with family. Thanksgiving is celebrated with loved ones, meaning family and friends come together to celebrate a special day and dinner with those they cherish. This often involves a lot of traveling, as many people try to reach a place where they can be with family or friends for this celebration. As a result, November becomes one of the busiest months in the U.S. People travel long distances by car, train, or plane to reunite with their loved ones. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are usually the busiest days for travel, so make sure to plan your trip and timing accordingly.

Traditional Foods

Traditional foods play a significant role in Thanksgiving celebrations. Here are some of the most common dishes that families prepare for the special dinner: turkey, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, cornbread, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Dessert often features a variety of pies, with popular flavors such as pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato, and apple.

Fun Facts

A ripe cranberry will bounce.

All turkeys and chickens have wishbones.

Canadians celebrate their own Thanksgiving every October.

Abraham Lincoln declared a National Day of Thanksgiving in 1863.

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was held in 1924.

