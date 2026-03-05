Estate Planning Myths That Could Cost Arizona Families

In my work as a Tucson estate planning attorney, I’ve found that many families across Arizona—English and Spanish‑speaking alike—are navigating a lot of misconceptions about how estate planning actually works. It’s completely understandable; this is a complex area, and there’s no shortage of conflicting information out there.

To help bring some clarity, here are a few of the most common myths I hear, along with insights to help you make confident, informed decisions for your family.

“Once I create a trust, my assets are automatically protected.”

A trust is a powerful tool, but it isn’t effective until it’s funded. Think of it like an empty container—you still have to place your assets into it. That includes real estate, financial accounts, and certain insurance policies. Without funding, your assets may still go through probate here in Arizona, which can lead to unnecessary delays, expenses, and stress for your loved ones.

“Estate planning only matters after I’m gone.”

Your plan is just as important during your lifetime. A complete estate plan includes documents like a health care directive, HIPAA waiver, and medical and financial powers of attorney. These ensure that trusted people can make decisions on your behalf—based on your values and instructions—if you ever become incapacitated.

“To disinherit someone, I have to leave them one dollar.”

This long‑standing myth simply isn’t true—and leaving someone a token amount can actually cause more complications. Doing so may make them an “interested party,” increasing the likelihood of a dispute. If you intend to exclude someone who might reasonably expect to inherit, the clearer and more explicit your plan is, the better.

People consider formal disinheritance for many reasons, including:

Estrangement from an adult child or other relative

Choosing to divide an estate unequally

Concerns about how someone may handle an inheritance

Significant prior financial support already given

If you’re unsure whether your current plan still reflects your wishes—or if you’re ready to put one in place—I’m here to help. Just reply to this email or give me a call, and we can schedule a time to connect.

I look forward to supporting you and your family.

Eréndira Castillo,

A Law Practice, P.L.L.C.

Mailing Address: Post Office Box 86644, Tucson, AZ 85754

Office: Ayala Law Office, 70 West Franklin, Tucson AZ 85701

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY – CITAS REQUERIDAS

520-477-1925 (voice) 520-405-3085 (mobile)

www.ErendiraCastilloLaw.com