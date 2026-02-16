City of Tucson welcomes new Chief of Police

The City of Tucson introduces the newest Chief of Police, Monica Prieto, a Tucson native and 26-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department. Chief Prieto has served the Tucson Police Department for over 25 years, including 3 years as second in command as Deputy Chief. She started her career in public safety with the Tucson Police Department in 1999 and has worked in various areas throughout the agency. Ultimately being promoted to Deputy Chief in 2023.

“As we move forward, DC Prieto is exceptionally well prepared to step into this role, with a deep understanding of our organization and a clear focus on results. Naming DC Prieto as our next chief ensures a smooth transition that reflects our commitment to stability for the department and the success of our Safe City initiative,” said City Manager Timothy Thomure.

A statement from Prieto further demonstrates her intentions and commitment to her new position. “I am honored to serve as Tucson’s next Police Chief,” Prieto said. “This department and this community have shaped who I am, both professionally and personally. My focus will be on strengthening public trust and supporting the dedicated men and women of this department working to keep Tucson safe.”

Prieto began her role as chief on February 13, 2026.