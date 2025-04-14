April 15, 2025

Traditional Easter Meals

April 14, 2025 1 min read

Let’s take the time to recover those local recipe books as a moment to reconnect with our most familiar cuisine, honor our culinary roots, and continue the legacy of our grandparents by passing those same traditions on to new generations as a culinary heritage that will never cease to be delicious.

Prepare the classic Torrijas to share during these holidays and all those recipes that we shouldn’t leave in grandma’s trunk, characterized by the absence of meat in observance of the Lenten fast, and those of Easter, when meat returns to celebrate the great day of Christianity. Who among you could prepare el Potaje de vigilia, Chacales, Soldaditos de Pavía, Atascaburras, Buñuelos de bacalao, Porrusalda, Patatas viudas, Tortas de Camarón con Nopales, Lentejas Guisadas, Torrejas, Chiles Rellenos de Mariscos, Pescado Zarandeado, Empanadas de Cuaresma, Tamales de Elote.

