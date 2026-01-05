The “cuesta de enero” is a very common expression in Spain, as in Mexico, to refer to the financial difficulties many people experience in January, after the expenses of December.

The extra expenses during the Christmas season, such as gifts, meals, and travel, plus the payments that come due in January for credit cards, taxes, subscriptions, and monthly bills, make January a difficult month financially. Salaries or wages don’t always increase, but expenses certainly do.

To get ahead of your debts more quickly, make a list of essential expenses and avoid impulse purchases, review your subscriptions and cancel those you don’t use. Prioritize cooking at home and plan your meals, avoiding eating out. Planning weekly menus prevents impulse buying, and don’t forget to bring water and snacks from home to work; this significantly reduces your monthly expenses. But the most important thing is a positive mindset.