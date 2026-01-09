Sonora and Arizona Move Toward a Binational Solar Energy Corridor

The border region shared by Sonora and Arizona is emerging as a strategic hub for renewable energy development in North America. The expansion of large-scale solar projects, the planning of cross-border transmission infrastructure, and sustained institutional cooperation between both states are laying the groundwork for a binational energy corridor with international reach.

One of the region’s most significant advantages is its exceptional solar radiation. Studies conducted by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) place both Sonora and Arizona among the areas with the highest photovoltaic potential on the continent. According to the laboratory, combined generation capacity could increase substantially over the next decade if current investment and planning efforts continue.

In Mexico, the National Electric System Development Program (Prodesen), prepared by the Ministry of Energy, identifies Sonora as one of the country’s leading states for large-scale solar generation. The availability of land, high levels of solar irradiance, and proximity to the U.S. border position the state as a key player in the national energy landscape.

The program also highlights that the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan is expected to expand installed capacity and strengthen transmission infrastructure, both of which are essential for integrating renewable generation into regional and international markets.

On the U.S. side, the Department of Energy (DOE) has designated Arizona as a priority area for clean energy expansion, recognizing its technical capabilities and strategic location. DOE reports indicate growing demand for utility-scale solar projects, driven by private investment and long-term energy transition goals.

Binational collaboration has increasingly focused on shared infrastructure, technical exchange, and the development of integrated value chains. In this context, the Arizona–Sonora Commission has played a central role in coordinating agreements related to innovation, workforce development, and the attraction of new energy investments.

Experts note that the complementarity between Sonora’s installed generation capacity and Arizona’s regulatory and technological advances creates favorable conditions for future cross-border energy projects. Meanwhile, technical institutions in both countries continue to analyze potential expansion routes and grid interconnections.

Assessments from Prodesen, along with studies by NREL and reports from the DOE, converge on a common conclusion: the region possesses the geographic, technical, and institutional conditions necessary to establish itself as a solar energy platform on a continental scale. As a result, the emerging solar corridor is drawing growing interest from companies seeking high-generation potential locations with direct access to binational markets.