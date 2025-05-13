May 14, 2025

PARKS & RECREATION SUMMER CLASSES AND CAMPS

May 12, 2025 1 min read

Tucson Parks & Recreation will offer a wide range of indoor leisure classes and camps this summer. Classes range from crafts, small movers and shakers, dance, gymnastics, jewelry making, glass fusing, music, and more for youth and adults. Summer KIDCO (ages 5-11), KIDCO Inclusion (ages 5-11), Intermediate Club (ages 12-14), Youth Personnel in Training (ages 14-17), and Therapeutic Recreation camps will be offered in June and July. Classes and camps are now available online, and registration begins Saturday, May 3. For more information, visit EZEEreg.com

