Let’s talk about rejection, discrimination, or even hatred toward people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity

Homophobia, in the case of homosexual people (who are attracted to people of the same sex)

Biphobia, in the case of bisexual people (who are attracted to people of both sexes)

Transphobia, in the case of transgender people (who do not identify with the sex assigned to them at birth)

Behind the hatred or rejection of homosexual, bisexual, and transgender people are stereotypes and prejudices, something that is socially constructed. Discrimination based on sexual orientation/gender identity restricts people’s freedom, hinders the development of emotions and sexual education, can lead to self-esteem issues, anxiety, and increases the likelihood of depression and suicide. Homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia can lead people to bully, insult, and use violence against members of this community. In adulthood, this discrimination can also be legislative, for example, by not allowing same-sex couples to marry, and also in the workplace.

62 countries punish same-sex relationships with prison sentences or physical punishment. In others, homosexuality is illegal and 12 countries punish it with the death penalty. The verbal, physical, and sexual violence experienced by LGBTI people around the world makes it necessary to speak out and demand the rights of this group. May 17th is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia to curb the discrimination that still exists.

