Immunization Awareness

August 4, 2025

 

With the return to school, it’s the perfect time to make sure children, teens, and adults are up to date with their vaccination schedule. Consulting with your local doctor or clinic can prevent future complications and avoid outbreaks in schools or communities.

Vaccines not only prevent serious diseases like measles, whooping cough, or influenza, but also protect those who can’t get vaccinated, such as infants or people with compromised immune systems.

Protecting your health means protecting those you love most.

