July 17, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

How to Help Your Children Learn to Love School

July 9, 2025 1 min read

 

  • Don’t let them see school as a punishment.
    Show them it’s a place for discovery, not just obligations that take away their freedom.
  • Keep extracurricular activities in balance.
    They have lots of energy, but they also need time to rest, play, and connect with themselves.
  • Listen to their school stories.
    When you show interest in their anecdotes, they feel that school gives them unique and valuable experiences.
  • Celebrate their progress without pressure.
    Recognize their efforts and achievements, even if they’re moving at their own pace—it keeps them motivated and confident.
  • Avoid forcing homework.
    Be patient and supportive: when they learn with care and without family conflict, they’ll develop a love for learning.
Share this:

More Stories

2 min read

Mission Manor Aquatic Center Groundbreaking

July 9, 2025
3 min read

Editor´s letter

July 9, 2025
1 min read

What is Rett syndrome?

July 9, 2025
1 min read

Why take Spanish classes if you live in the United States?

July 9, 2025
2 min read

Adelita Grijalva: The Leadership of the Future for Our Community

July 1, 2025
1 min read

Did you know that excess body weight is one of the fastest growing conditions in Arizona?

July 1, 2025

You may have missed it

2 min read

Mission Manor Aquatic Center Groundbreaking

July 9, 2025
1 min read

How to Help Your Children Learn to Love School

July 9, 2025
3 min read

Editor´s letter

July 9, 2025
1 min read

What is Rett syndrome?

July 9, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×