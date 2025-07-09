How to Help Your Children Learn to Love School

- Don’t let them see school as a punishment.
Show them it’s a place for discovery, not just obligations that take away their freedom.
- Keep extracurricular activities in balance.
They have lots of energy, but they also need time to rest, play, and connect with themselves.
- Listen to their school stories.
When you show interest in their anecdotes, they feel that school gives them unique and valuable experiences.
- Celebrate their progress without pressure.
Recognize their efforts and achievements, even if they’re moving at their own pace—it keeps them motivated and confident.
- Avoid forcing homework.
Be patient and supportive: when they learn with care and without family conflict, they’ll develop a love for learning.
More Stories
Mission Manor Aquatic Center Groundbreaking
Editor´s letter
What is Rett syndrome?
Why take Spanish classes if you live in the United States?
Adelita Grijalva: The Leadership of the Future for Our Community
Did you know that excess body weight is one of the fastest growing conditions in Arizona?