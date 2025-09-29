October 3, 2025

Autumn in magical tones

September 29, 2025 1 min read

 

When autumn arrives, the days shorten and the nights become colder, and the beginning of the change turns colorful. Chlorophyll —that green pigment essential for photosynthesis— fades away, revealing the yellows and oranges of the carotenoids that are with us all year round but remain hidden when chlorophyll dominates.

Some leaves are tinged red or purple thanks to anthocyanins, formed with trapped sugars. The weather influences this: sunny days and cool nights make the colors shine. Finally, with less light and heat, trees begin to form a separation layer (abscission) between the leaf and the branch. This not only facilitates the falling of the leaf but also allows the tree to reclaim nutrients and prepare for winter.

