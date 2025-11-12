A brief and clear guide to recognizing whether a video is real or fake

Observe visual details
- Check shadows, reflections, and proportions; fake videos often have lighting errors or distortions such as strange edges, distortions, or elements that appear digitally pasted together.
Listen to the audio
- Out-of-sync or robotic sounds can indicate manipulation.
Check the source
- Is it from a reliable account or a verified website?
Verify the facts
- Search for images or video clips to see if they have been reported as fake. Google Reverse Video Search or fact-checking sites can help identify them.
Check dates and context
- Some older videos are presented as current to deceive; compare locations, clothing, technology, and landscapes with the era mentioned.
Analyze the intent
- Ask yourself if the video is intended to scare, provoke outrage, or go viral. This often indicates manipulation.
