November 12, 2025

A brief and clear guide to recognizing whether a video is real or fake

Observe visual details

  • Check shadows, reflections, and proportions; fake videos often have lighting errors or distortions such as strange edges, distortions, or elements that appear digitally pasted together.

Listen to the audio

  • Out-of-sync or robotic sounds can indicate manipulation.

Check the source

  • Is it from a reliable account or a verified website?

Verify the facts

  • Search for images or video clips to see if they have been reported as fake. Google Reverse Video Search or fact-checking sites can help identify them.

Check dates and context

  • Some older videos are presented as current to deceive; compare locations, clothing, technology, and landscapes with the era mentioned.

Analyze the intent

  • Ask yourself if the video is intended to scare, provoke outrage, or go viral. This often indicates manipulation.
