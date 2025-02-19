USE MOBILE PAY FOR PARKING METERS

The GoTucson Parking mobile app makes it convenient to park at a metered space. It’s fast and easy to pay directly from your phone. With the free app, you can save your payment information so you can use it on the go, extend your time from wherever you are, and get reminders before your session expires. GoTucson Parking also allows you to pay for metered parking by calling (520) 441-3752.

https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Transportation-Mobility/Park-Tucson/GoTucson-Parking-App

Download the app: https://gotucsonparking.com/park/

