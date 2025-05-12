DID YOU KNOW YOU COULD SAVE A LIFE BY HAVING THIS MEDICINE?

Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, such as heroin, fentanyl, or prescription drugs like oxycodone. It works quickly by blocking opioid receptors in the brain and can save a life in a matter of minutes.

Narcan comes in a nasal spray that’s easy to use, even for people without medical training. It also comes in an injection, commonly used by healthcare professionals.

Opioid overdoses have become a public health crisis, especially in the U.S. and also in border communities like Arizona.

Having Narcan on hand can mean the difference between life and death if someone overdoses near you. It’s available without a prescription at many Arizona pharmacies and community health centers. It doesn’t cause harm if mistakenly administered to someone who hasn’t used opioids. Spread the word—with Narcan, you won’t become a doctor, but you could save a life.

