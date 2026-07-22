Casino Del Sol Announces November 15 Opening Date for Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam

Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s Third Gaming Property — a 163,000-Square-Foot Destination Bringing Approximately 500 New Jobs to Southern Arizona — Confirmed to Open This November at 1055 W. Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. 2026 — Casino Del Sol, the award-winning resort enterprise owned and operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, confirmed that November 15, 2026 as the official opening date of Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam — the Tribe’s third gaming property. Located at 1055 W. Grant Road at Interstate 10, the 163,000-square-foot destination will mark a landmark moment in the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s decades-long commitment to economic self-determination, cultural pride, and community investment in Southern Arizona.

The name Vahi Taaʼam (pronounced vah-hee tah-ahm) means “Three Suns” in Yoeme, the language of the Pascua Yaqui people — symbolizing light and a bright future for the community, the Tribe, and every guest who will walk through its doors.

“Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam is more than a new property — it is a declaration of what the Pascua Yaqui Tribe stands for: a future as bright as the three suns its name evokes.” Stated Amanda Sampson Lomayesva, Interim CEO of Casino Del Sol. “We look forward to opening these doors, to welcoming the nearly 500 people who will work within these walls, and to bringing this experience to the heart of Tucson.”

Rooted in Culture, Designed for Southern Arizona

Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam was designed from the ground up to honor the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert and the enduring heritage of the Pascua Yaqui people. The property’s signature 26-foot copper dome — already visible from Interstate 10 — evokes the sun rising over the desert landscape, a tribute to both Arizona’s copper heritage and the warmth of the enterprise it crowns.

Inside, guests will find vaulted domed ceilings, patterned terrazzo tile, wood accents, opulent archways, and rustic ironwork — an atmosphere of luxury infused with native tradition. A breathtaking 24,000-square-foot mural by acclaimed Tucson artist Joe Pagac will sweep across the interior dome ceiling: a living Arizona desert sky rendered in masterful brushwork, with programmable lighting that transitions from the warmth of midday to the amber glow of a Sonoran sunset.

“Every design choice, every partnership, every hire — all of it flows from the same source: our culture, our people, and our responsibility to the Tucson community we have called home for generations,” said Julian Hernandez, Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. “Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam is built on Old Pascua Community land, and it carries that meaning with it. November 15 cannot come soon enough.”

What Guests Can Expect

The 52,334-square-foot gaming floor will feature 924 slot machines — including 56 dedicated High Limit games — seven bar-top gaming stations at the Center Bar, table games, a High Limit Lounge, and a SolSports sportsbook offering wagering on all major sports. Club Sol, Casino Del Sol’s loyalty rewards program, will be fully active at the new property from day one.

Four food and beverage destinations will serve every occasion: OP Grill (Old Pascua Grill), a 174-seat upscale casual restaurant drawing on distinctly local flavors; Sewa Market, bringing together UME, Streetscape, and Abuelitas Taqueria under one roof; and three thoughtfully appointed bars — the Center Bar, the OP Grill Bar, and the High Limit Bar. A four-level parking structure with more than 1,200 spaces will serve guests on arrival.

Five Hundred New Careers, One Community

Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam is expected to create approximately 500 new jobs across gaming operations, food and beverage, hospitality, security, and administration — a significant employment investment in the Southern Arizona community the Tribe has long called home.

Leading the property into its opening chapter is General Manager Lesah Sesma, a 15-year Casino Del Sol veteran whose career trajectory — from community relations and organizational development to General Manager of the flagship Valencia Road resort — reflects the enterprise’s Executive Career Ladder Leadership program and its commitment to cultivating leadership from within. At the flagship location, Miguel Escamilla continues as General Manager, bringing more than 31 years of institutional knowledge to his role.

Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam — By the Numbers

Opening Date: November 15, 2026

Location: 1055 W. Grant Road at I-10, Tucson, AZ 85757

Total Property Size: 163,000 square feet

Gaming Floor: 52,334 square feet

Slot Machines: 924, including 56 High Limit games

Dining: OP Grill, Sewa Market (UME, Streetscape, Abuelitas Taqueria), Center Bar, OP Grill Bar, High Limit Bar

Parking: Four-level garage with 1,200+ spaces

New Jobs Created: Approximately 500

General Manager: Lesah Sesma

More Information: 1-855-SOL-STAY

Web: https://www.casinodelsol.com/casino-del-sol-vahi-taaam

Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam joins the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s flagship Casino Del Sol Resort on Valencia Road — home to a 1,300+ slot casino floor, the Forbes Four-Star PY Steakhouse, AAA Four-Diamond hotel accommodations, the AVA Amphitheater, Sewailo Golf Club, and Hiaspi Spa — and Casino of the Sun, the Tribe’s second gaming property. November 15 will mark the opening of the Tribe’s third, and most ambitious, chapter yet.

About Casino Del Sol – Located in Southern Arizona, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is a federally recognized tribe with more than 22,000 enrolled members. The Tribe owns and operates several enterprises. Its largest: Casino Del Sol is a successive five-time recipient of a AAA Four-Diamond rating, TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence, and one of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotels in Arizona. It features: a high-rise 215-room hotel with 10 suites featuring balconies; Estrella, a 151-room hotel; 1,300 slots, gaming tables, a poker room, bingo hall, high-limit room, and SolSports–Tucson’s first retail sportsbook; AVA Amphitheater, an award-winning 5,000-seat open-air concert venue; Sewailo Golf Club, a par-72 championship course designed by Notah Begay III; the award-winning Hiaspi spa; fitness center; pool with cabanas, bar, fire pits; conference center event space; a 73-space RV Park; the Del Sol Marketplace; and a 1,120 multi-level parking garage. Casino of the Sun offers an intimate gaming atmosphere with slots, bingo, and dining. Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am location will open in 2027 with a 52K sq ft gaming floor, multiple dining options, and a multi-level parking garage. For more information: 1-855-SOL-STAY, www.CasinoDelSol.com, @casinodelsol and @casinodelsolresort